Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) sees Q1 revenues up 14.6% Y/Y to $29M vs. consensus of $30.51M

Due to COVID-19, some deals will be booked in Q2 instead of Q1.

Sees Q2 revenue higher sequentially and yearly.

“Across CSP networks we are seeing several changes, including a sharp rise in network traffic volume – as much as 30% to 40%. Our customers are also seeing an increase in cyber attacks such as phishing attacks. Finally, people working or studying from home have significantly increased their use of communication applications (such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and others).” Mr. Antebi continued, “As a result of the above changes, we are seeing new trends among some of our customers.

ALLT +4.8% after hours to $9.84

Source: Press Release