InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,715,240 common shares at a purchase price of $1.75/share, for expected gross proceeds of $3M, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

The Company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,715,240 common shares.

The five and one-half years warrants have an exercise price of $1.62/per share.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital, business development activities, and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 17.