The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) has suspended new railcar production at its Greenbrier Gunderson flagship manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Greenbrier Gunderson's marine operations continue at full strength with nearly 500 full-time workers and a backlog that extends through calendar 2020.

In response to the current economic downturn, the company has reduced its global workforce by 3,700 people, more than 20% of its total employment and it is taking steps to simplify and streamline organization to increase total liquidity from $620M at the end of the Q2 to $1B by the end of FY2020.