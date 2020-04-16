KBR closes strategic acquisition in Australia
Apr. 16, 2020
- The Government Solutions Asia-Pacific (GS APAC) business of KBR (NYSE:KBR) has acquired over 15 new defense contracts from Australian company SMA.
- The GS APAC business had double-digit organic growth in 2019 and is working toward continuing the momentum with 28 contract wins in Q1.
- KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie said, "The addition of SMA adds to our continued success in the region and winning new work and contract extensions further demonstrates our operational strength and mission focus even as we maneuver through these unprecedented and challenging times."