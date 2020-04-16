Six Flags Theme Parks (SFTP), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), has upsized and priced $725M (from $665M) of newly issued 7.00% senior secured notes at 100% of the principal amount.

Closing date is April 22, 2020.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay indebtedness and the remaining amount for general corporate matters and working capital purposes, including expenses relating to the transaction.

