How to reopen the U.S. economy?
Apr. 16, 2020 6:39 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Executives told President Trump yesterday that his administration needed to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing before the public would be confident enough to return to work, eat out or go shopping.
- The task force, known formally as the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, includes more than 200 business and political leaders, who have been divided into smaller groups based on their industry.
- Economic damage has already been devastating. U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7% in March, while manufacturing output slumped by the most in over 74 years