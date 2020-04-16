Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Ryvu Therapeutics announce a collaboration focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs in inflammation.

The collaboration is based on a novel drug target identified by Ryvu, which will contribute its technology platform and related intellectual property (IP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Ryvu is responsible for early drug discovery, and Galapagos will have an exclusive option to license IP developed by Ryvu and will be responsible for all further development of the program.

Ryvu will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for further option, milestone and royalty payments.