BlackRock pulls in $35B of net inflows in Q1

Apr. 16, 2020 6:53 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q1 adjusted EPS of $6.60 exceeds the consensus of $6.55 and compares with $6.61 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management of $6.47T declined 1% Y/Y; $35B of quarterly total net inflows vs. $64.7B in the year-ago quarter.
  • iShares sustainable ETFs had a record quarter with $10B of net inflows.
  • Cash management had $50B of net inflows as clients sought to de-risk.
  • Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said the company had one of its best quarters in illiquid alternative fundraisings ever, generating $7B in new flows and commitments.
  • Q1 revenue of $3.71B beats the consensus of $3.66B and rose 11% from $3.35B a year ago.
  • Q1 adjusted operating margin of 41.7% compares with 41.9% a year ago.
  • Conference call at 7:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: BlackRock EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 16)
