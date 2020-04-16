BlackRock pulls in $35B of net inflows in Q1
Apr. 16, 2020
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q1 adjusted EPS of $6.60 exceeds the consensus of $6.55 and compares with $6.61 in the year-ago quarter.
- Assets under management of $6.47T declined 1% Y/Y; $35B of quarterly total net inflows vs. $64.7B in the year-ago quarter.
- iShares sustainable ETFs had a record quarter with $10B of net inflows.
- Cash management had $50B of net inflows as clients sought to de-risk.
- Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said the company had one of its best quarters in illiquid alternative fundraisings ever, generating $7B in new flows and commitments.
- Q1 revenue of $3.71B beats the consensus of $3.66B and rose 11% from $3.35B a year ago.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin of 41.7% compares with 41.9% a year ago.
- Conference call at 7:30 AM ET.
