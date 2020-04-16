Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces the availability of non-branded versions of Humalog Mix75/25 KwikPen (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension, 100 units/mL) and Humalog Junior KwikPen (insulin lispro injection, 100 units/mL) at U.S. pharmacies. The products, identical to the branded offerings, are priced 50% lower at $265.20 for a package of five KwikPens.

Concurrently, it is launching the Lilly Insulin Value Program, which reduces the monthly out-of-pocket to $35 for patients with commercial insurance and the uninsured.

It will continue to offer Insulin Lispro Injection (100 units/mL), the non-branded version of Humalog U-100, at a 50% discount of $137.35 per vial and $265.20 for a package of five KwikPens.

Last month, more than 128K Insulin Lispro prescriptions were filled.