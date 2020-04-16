Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) says its total liquidity was $277M as of March 31, with cash of $155M and $122M of available borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

Due to the uncertainty around the pandemic, Wabash drew $45M under its existing revolving credit facility in March.

“Wabash National is well-positioned from a liquidity perspective as we have prepared for an eventual downturn in our industry over the last two years... we expect existing cash on hand to be more than adequate to cover cash needs over this extraordinary period of time,” says CFO Mike Pettit.

The company also announced plans to implement a two-week idling of operations and company-wide furlough from April 20 to May 3.

