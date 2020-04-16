ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with a Buy rating and a $60 (33% upside) price target at Jefferies.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $150 (26% upside) price target at Barclays.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) initiated with a Buy rating and a $12 (42% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with a Buy rating and a $151 (82% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Aphria (APHA CN) upgraded to Buy with a C$8 (50% upside) price target at Eight Capital. Shares down a fraction (NYSE:APHA) premarket in U.S.

Canopy Growth (WEED CN) upgraded to Hold with a C$22 (6% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 1% (NYSE:CGC) premarket in U.S.