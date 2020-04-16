Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q1 EPS of $1.05 beats the average analyst estimate of 91 cents.

Falls from $1.52 in Q4 2019 and increases from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $169M compares with -$8M in Q4 2019 and $7M in Q1 2019, primarily reflecting the macroeconomic environment in conjunction with the application of the new current expected credit losses accounting standard.

Assets under custody and/or administration of $35.2T increased 2% Y/Y, primarily reflecting higher client inflows, partially offset by lower market values and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Assets under management of $1.8T declined 2% Y/Y, primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound).

Q1 total revenue of $4.11B exceeds the consensus of $3.87B and declined 14% from Q4 2019, rose 5% from Q1 2019.

Q1 fee revenue of $3.23B fell 16% Q/Q and rose 10% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest revenue of $814M compares with $815M in Q4 and $841M in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

