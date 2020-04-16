Credit Suisse hikes J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to a Neutral rating from Underperform on its view that the company's portfolio is well-positioned for stay-at-home food consumption.

"Even after stay-at-home mandates phase out, we expect sales to remain at an elevated level as many consumers continue eating at home to save money and maintain some degree of social distancing. Peanut butter profit margins will move higher now that Smucker has terminated price promotions through November," notes analyst Robert Moskow.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $115 to SJM (10X the 2021 EV/EBITDA estimate). The average sell-side PT on J.M. Smucker is $110.80.