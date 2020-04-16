Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has been granted $6.9M funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to work with The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Korea National Institute of Health for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (INO-4800) in South Korea.

The company's DNA vaccine platform was one of the first technologies to receive support from CEPI to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine.

Korea had previously announced that it will adopt a fast-track approval process for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment clinical trials.