Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) adopts a shareholder rights plan designed to protect the availability of the company's tax assets and preserve long-term value for the benefit of all shareholders.

The company says its ability to use $155M of tax credit assets would be substantially limited if it experienced an ownership change.

The rights plan is intended to reduce the likelihood of such an ownership change by deterring any person or group from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of Tenneco's shares.

Shares of Tenneco are down 71% YTD.