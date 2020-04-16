Seeing limited upside potential at current levels, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from Overweight to Neutral.

Anmuth expects Twitter to take a harder coronavirus hit than its publishing peers due to "heavy ad dependency on product launches, events, and sports, most of which will not take place."

The analyst is still long-term positive on TWTR, encouraged by strong user engagement and the potential for monetization improvement.