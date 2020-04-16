Credit Suisse moves TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view the company is well-positioned to capitalize on current consumption trends.

"We estimate that at least 80% of TreeHouse’s categories are geared toward stronger at-home food consumption, especially pasta, broth, single-serve coffee, and snacks," writes analyst Robert Moskow.

"We believe that grocers will expand their offerings of lower-priced private label value products in anticipation of an economic downturn," he adds.

CS assigns a price target of $60 to TreeHouse (+30% upside potential for shares). The average sell-side PT is $51.00.