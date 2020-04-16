EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) believes it can survive a shutdown period of up to nine months and lower demand beyond that due to the cash-saving measures it has fired off.

"We’ve been able to adapt ourselves to reduced demand for the next couple of years, then have the flexibility to increase as demand picks up again," notes CEO Johan Lundgren.

EasyJet is in discussions over sale/leaseback plane deals with leasing companies to raise even more cash.