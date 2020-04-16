Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says construction work will continue at two units of the Vogtle nuclear plant site in Georgia but with a 20% reduced workforce.

The company says the reduction is a "mitigating action" to address the impact of the coronavirus, which has infected at least 28 workers at the site; it expects the trimmed workforce levels to last into the summer.

Southern's Georgia Power subsidiary estimates its share of the cost of the workforce cut at the site in Waynesboro, Ga., at $15M-$30M.

The company says the new nuclear units are still on course to come on-line in 2021 and 2022.