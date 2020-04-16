Citing the lack of work-from-home exposure, Rosenblatt downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from Buy to Neutral and cuts the target from $71 to $40, a 6% upside.

Analyst Yuri Kim thinks the current environment could impact PLAN's business for the rest of 2020 and sees additional risks in the "dependency on large digital transformation projects to drive sales."

Kim sees strong long-term fundamentals but is "increasingly wary" of the near-term growth prospects.