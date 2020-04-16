Bank of America picks up coverage again on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) with a Buy rating.

"We believe investors willing to look past near-term COVID-19 related disruption to MNST sales (particularly in US convenience stores) will benefit from long-term above industry category growth and a high quality company with a pristine balance sheet that has delivered consistent returns to shareholders over time," updates the firm.

Monster is seen continuing to grow faster than peers as the company works with key strategic partner Coca-Cola to drive global category growth.

BofA assigns a price objective of $70 to Monster vs. the average sell-side PT of $66.76. "Beast can't stay caged for long," sums up the note on the upside potential.