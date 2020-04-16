Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q1 EPS of $1.01 falls short of the consensus of $1.11 as the bank marks down $610M on loans held for sale and sets aside $388M for credit losses.

EPS compares with $1.30 in Q4 2019 and $$1.39 in Q1 2019.

Q1 net revenue of $9.49B trails the $9.82B consensus and fell from $10.3B in the year-ago quarter.

Sees effects from the coronavirus pandemic hurting future operating results and its ability to attain financial targets, with the continuance of many of the same negative impacts and without the potential benefit of higher client trading activity experienced in Q1.

Saw deposit inflows of $38B during the quarter as customers sought relative safety away from volatile markets.

Morgan Stanley raised more than $5B in new long-term debt to supplement its liquidity position.

Q1 return on tangible equity of 9.7% vs. 13.0% in Q4 and 14.9% a year earlier.

Q1 Institutional Securities net revenue of $4.91B fell from $5.20B in the year ago quarter, as overall results suffered from deterioration of credit in global markets.