COVID-19 has led to some layoffs, temporary reduced work hours and temporary pay reductions at HEICO (NYSE:HEI) subsidiaries negatively impacted by the dramatic decline in commercial air travel.

The company also reduced pay for corporate staff, though nearly all of its approximately 70 facilities remain in operation, as they were deemed "essential businesses."

Outlook: "Half of HEICO’s revenue is derived from Defense, Space, Medical and other high-end electronic and industrial markets. That half of HEICO’s business has not been fundamentally impacted. The other half of our sales are derived from commercial aviation. We believe our commercial aviation aftermarket revenues will recover faster than the overall market because aircraft operators will need to avail themselves of our cost-saving solutions."