"Substantial cash burn" will continue for many years at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), says analyst Michael Pachter, reiterating his Underperform rating on the stock.

He does raise his price target to $194 from $173, still suggesting massive downside from yesterday's close of $426.75.

Pachter also notes pandemic-related production shutdowns could set off higher churn later this year. The excitement around shows like Tiger King and Ozark would make the lack of new content in a few months even more "problematic."