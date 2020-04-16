KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q1 EPS from continuing operations of 12 cents reflects an 8-cent impact from market-related valuation adjustments as well as the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard.

May not compare with consensus of 32 cents.

KEY boosted its Q1 provision for credit losses to $359M, mainly due to the change in the economic scenario from the COVID-19 pandemic; compares with $109M in Q4 2019 and $62M in Q1 2019.

Q1 taxable-equivalent net interest income of $989M increased 0.2% Q/Q and 0.4% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest margin of 3.01% compares with 3.01% in Q4 2019 and 3.13% in Q1 2019.

Q1 noninterest income of $477M fell 27% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y; other income was impacted by market-related valuation adjustments totaling $92M.

Q1 average loans were $96.2M, up 2.7% Q/Q and 7.3% Y/Y.

Q1 average deposits of $110.3B fell 2.0% Q/Q and rose 2.6% Y/Y.

Consumer Bank net income was $105M, down 37% Q/Q and down 38% Y/Y.

Commercial Bank net income of $70M fell 78% Q/Q and 72% Y/Y.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

