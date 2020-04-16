Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Partners HealthCare announce a consortium aimed at building and sharing a COVID-19 biobank to help scientists study a large collection of biological and medical data to advance knowledge and search for potential treatments and vaccines.

The collaboration began when several Biogen employees who experienced COVID-19 infections decided to share their medical information to research efforts at the company and beyond. A certain number of company personnel were stricken after attending a conference in Boston in late February.