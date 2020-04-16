Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) says it has grown sales each week since pivoting to an off-premises only model on March 20.

The company says the strong off-premises results have allowed it to keep substantially all of the locations open during the stay-at-home period.

Comparable sales in the U.S. fell 55.9% Y/Y for the week ending April 12, compared to -66.1% for the prior week and -69.5% for two weeks prior.

In order to save cash, Bloomin' Brands has stopped non-essential spending, significantly reduced marketing expenses and deferred nearly all of its capital expenditures.

BLMN +1.86% premarket to $8.21.

Source: Press Release