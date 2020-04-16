L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is the "6th largest defense contractor in the U.S.," reads a research note from BofA, allowing the merged entity to "deliver integrated end-to-end solutions that meet future DoD requirements."

The firm also calls out its "proven integration track record and upside to $3B FCF target," assigning a $250 PT to the stock.

"Commercial style business drives innovation & cost focus LHX is a unique defense prime, as the business model is more of a commercial style vs. peers. LHX invests approximately 5% of sales in IRAD vs. peer average of 2%, driving the company to innovate and deliver superior solutions to the customer. "