RMR unlikely to reach guidance for fiscal Q2
Apr. 16, 2020 8:03 AM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)RMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Due to the uncertain outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) withdraws its guidance for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- The pandemic and related market disruptions led to a decline in actual and anticipated revenues from its fee-paying assets under management, making it unlikely that RMR will achieve its fiscal Q2 outlook.
- RMR had more than $385M of cash and cash equivalents at the end of its fiscal Q1 2020 (Dec. 31, 2019).
- "With over 80% of RMR’s revenues generated from 20-year evergreen contracts, we believe that we are well positioned to persevere in the current environment and may be able to take advantage of opportunities that arise in the future," said President and CEO Adam Portnoy.