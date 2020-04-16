Los Angeles expecting $1B decline in sales tax revenue

Los Angeles County officials are expecting a $1B shortfall in sales tax revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, with the drop seen totaling $2B between now and the end of fiscal 2021 (June 2021).

Country CEO Sachi Hamai has already laid down hard freezes on hiring and purchasing, and is ordering department heads to prep for cuts in the coming fiscal year. Cynics might ponder if this means fewer boats and police officers will be available to arrest lone paddle boarders in Malibu.

Meanwhile San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer has proposed deep cuts to close a $250M revenue gap for his city.