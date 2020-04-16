Dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating Affimed N.V.'s (NASDAQ:AFMD) AFM24 in patients with advanced solid tumors whose cancer has progressed after prior treatment.

The primary endpoint of the first phase is safety and the primary objective in the second is overall response rate up to week 24. The estimated primary completion date is April 2022.

The company says AFM24 is a tetravalent bispecific EGFR- and CD16-binding innate cell engager that leverages the cancer-fighting ability of the innate immune system by redirecting and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages to kill EGFR-positive cancer cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (toxic to cancer cells) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (immune cells consume cancer cells), respectively.