Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it expects to meet its full-year gold production guidance even as Q1 preliminary output of 1.25M oz. was lower than in any quarter since Q3 2018.

CEO Mark Bristow says the company is well positioned to achieve its 2020 guidance of 4.8M-5.2M gold oz. despite the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns.

Barrick says its average market price for gold during Q1 was $1,583/oz., and its average market price for copper was $2.56/lb.

The company expects Q1 all-in sustaining costs for gold to come in similar to Q4, when they were $923/oz.