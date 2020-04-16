AMETEK pulls guidance for 2020

Apr. 16, 2020 8:12 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • "Given the ongoing uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are withdrawing our full-year 2020 financial guidance," said AMETEK (NYSE:AME) CEO David Zapico. "We will provide an update on business conditions when we announce our first quarter results."
  • While overall sales in the first quarter will be down approximately 6.5%, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be within its original guidance range on higher margins.
  • At the end of the first quarter, AMETEK had approximately $1.8B in liquidity, with $1.25B in cash, including proceeds from the recent divestiture of Reading Alloys.
