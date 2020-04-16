Canopy Rivers' (OTCPK:CNPOF) joint venture (JV) PharmHouse has amended its syndicated credit facility with the Bank of Montreal, as the agent and lead lender, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Concentra Bank.

The amended terms of the Credit Facility provides PharmHouse with an additional $10M of secured debt financing.

Pursuant to the Amendment, the repayment date was pushed out one year to March 31, 2021.

Additional amendments include an increase to interest rate spreads of 25 basis points and an increase to the Company's limited guarantee by $10M, commensurate with the increase to the Credit Facility.