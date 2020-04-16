Amid uncertainty around the pandemic and lackluster Q1 results, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) withdrew its full-year outlook.

The German automaker says the full-year guidance can no longer be achieved after operating profit fell 81% in Q1 to €900M off revenue of ~€55B (-8% Y/Y). Return on sales margin for the quarter is expected to be 1.6% vs. 8.1% a year ago.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on Volkswagen Group’s business. As a result, the automobile retail network has largely came to a standstill. The resulting decline in customer demand and supplier bottlenecks led to production stops within the Volkswagen Group. The aforementioned developments have a negative impact on the expected financial results of the Volkswagen Group."

Volkswagen is due to post full Q1 results on April 29.