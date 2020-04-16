Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) reports preliminary FQ2 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.84, above $0.76 analyst consensus estimate, on a 9% Y/Y reduction in revenues to ~$610M.

Ashland says its overall results reflect the defensive nature of the products it produces, and it did not experience significant demand issues despite COVID-19, consistent with performance during previous economic downturns.

But the company expects an unadjusted loss from continuing operations of $580M, or ~$9.56/share, driven primarily by a goodwill impairment charge following its business unit realignment.

Ashland expects to maintain its quarterly dividend of at least $0.275/share.

At the end of March, available liquidity was more than $1B; the outstanding balance on its $600M revolving credit facility was $250M.