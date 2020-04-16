Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will collaborate with San Jose, CA-based Luminostics on a smartphone self-testing solution for COVID-19.

The partnership will leverage Luminostics' proprietary technology with Sanofi's clinical research capabilities and know-how.

The goal is to provide a test for consumers that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a respiratory sample in 30 minutes or less based on Luminostics' technology that utilizes the smartphone's optics, controlled by an app and paired with an inexpensive adaptor, combined with "glow-in-the-dark" nanochemistry and signal-processing artificial intelligence.

The app will instruct the user on how to run the test, capture and process the data, display the results, then connect to a telehealth service. The adaptor is reusable and compatible with most type of smartphones. There are also consumables for specimen collection, preparation and processing.

Development efforts will start in the coming weeks while the parties hammer out a final collaboration agreement, including a plan to ramp up production. If all goes well, the over-the-counter solution could be available before year-end, subject to regulatory nods.