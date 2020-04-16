XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) CEO Bradley Jacobs sent a letter to shareholders today outlining why the company thinks some of the behaviors reshaped by the pandemic may become economic tailwinds in the industry. Key snippets from the letter are posted below.

"E-commerce growth, which was already at a double-digit rate, could accelerate in the post-pandemic world. Millions of consumers have become more accustomed to online shopping for food, household goods, pet supplies, health and beauty products, furniture and appliances without leaving their homes. If this proves to be secular, it will drive even more demand for e-fulfillment, omnichannel retail, reverse logistics and last mile logistics."

"More immediately, we’re adapting to current demand, moving medical products, personal protective equipment, food and beverages, telecommunication devices, household staples and business supplies."

"Our liquidity is very strong. We currently have $1 billion of cash in the bank, plus about $500 million of total borrowings available between our ABL and other bank facilities. Our next significant debt maturity isn’t until June 2022, and some of our debt doesn't mature until 2034. There will be no shortage of opportunities for us to allocate capital and enhance shareholder value."