In a letter to shareholders, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos says the company hopes to build up its coronavirus testing efforts to eventually include all employees.

Bezos notes that regular testing in the general population will "help get the economy back up and running."

Last week, the tech giant announced it was building "incremental testing capacity" and planned to start "soon" with a small number of employees.

Amazon's coronavirus precautions, or lack thereof, have driven employee strikes and increased scrutiny. The company paused operations at its French warehouses after a labor union complaint led to a court ban of non-essential shipments.

In other AMZN news, WSJ sources say the company will cancel its annual Mother's Day and Father's Day promotions to lighten demand.