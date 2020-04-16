Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) provides an update on the Iomab-B pivotal SIERRA (Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapse or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia) trial incorporating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The enrollment in majority of SIERRA trial sites is expected to remain active.

The company expects to exercise an ad hoc analysis in Q2, which would make topline primary endpoint data available later in 2020.

The trial is powered for up to two interim analyses and triggered by an enrollment range of 70 up to 110 patients. The primary endpoint is durable Complete Remission (dCR) of 180 days.