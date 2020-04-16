Barry Diller (NASDAQ:IAC) famously purchased Expedia after 9/11, saying then, "if there's life, there's travel." He's not so sure of a quick return to business from the current panic. At best, he's not expecting anything resembling normalcy until late this year.

The advertising business: Diller notes Expedia normally spends $5B per year, but - with revenue currently $0 - won't even spend $1B this year. "Just rip that across everything, and there you are." Are Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) investors listening?

Bailouts? "The world stopped." Everybody needs to be bailed out, and the bills worried about later.

Some of the video is here (by the way, is Diller sheltering in place at the National Gallery?).