Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Universal Entertainment Corporation (OTC:UETMF) even after adjusting for the resort operator's drop in guidance (FY20 revenue of ¥190B vs. ¥175B prior).

"While the timing of casinos reopening remains uncertain, we believe UEC has sufficient liquidity to bridge the gap (12+ months). We continue to believe in the ramp and long-term value of Okada Manila and see a favorable entry point today for long-term investors that can endure what will likely be a volatile next six months for the gaming industry globally," writes analyst John DeCree.

Shares of Universal Entertainment ended the day up 7.16% in Tokyo.