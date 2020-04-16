Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) reports a 20% Y/Y drop in Q1 revenues, hurt by lower realized prices and lower trading activity amid the coronavirus pandemic and the crude supply glut.

Woodside's revenue totaled US$1.08B vs. US$1.36B in the year-ago quarter, but production rose 11.5% Y/Y to 24.2M boe from 21.7M boe, despite the impact of a severe cyclone in Western Australia state during the period.

Woodside says its response to COVID-19 and steep decline in oil prices will cut its full-year capital spending by ~50% to US$2.4B.

The company says it had US$4.9 billion cash on hand at the end of February, and total liquidity of US$7.9B.