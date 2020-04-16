Morgan Stanley lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and trims the target by $2 to $45, a 7% upside.

Analyst Meta Marshall sees limited upside after shares gained 27% from a March low.

Marshall thinks the current valuation captures any near-term upside given the current installation disruptions.

The analyst remains long-term positive on the stock, which "is positioned to continue to grow share in the optical market, and has the healthiest balance sheet in the space."