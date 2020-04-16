Morgan Stanley lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and trims the target by $2 to $45, a 7% upside.
Analyst Meta Marshall sees limited upside after shares gained 27% from a March low.
Marshall thinks the current valuation captures any near-term upside given the current installation disruptions.
The analyst remains long-term positive on the stock, which "is positioned to continue to grow share in the optical market, and has the healthiest balance sheet in the space."
Ciena shares are down 3.2% pre-market to $42.50. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.