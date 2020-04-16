The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reports Q1 sales declined to $3B vs. consenus of $3.28B and $3.6B year ago, affected by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tire unit volume fell 18% to ~31M, reflecting declines in global OE shipments after auto manufacturers halted production and weak replacement demand following sweeping shelter-in-place mandates.

The company expects to report a loss before income taxes of $185M to $195M and an adjusted loss before income taxes of $175M to $185M for the quarter.

The company's plant in Pulandian, China is operating with 100% of its workforce and plans a phased restart of production during Q2 in the U.S. and Europe.

To mitigate COVID-19 impact, the company reduces FY2020 capital expenditures no more than $700M, furloughed employees, temporary salary reductions and salary deferrals covering over 9,000 of its corporate and business unit associates, CEO, officers and directors and reduced discretionary spending.

To enhance financial flexibility, the company will temporarily suspend its quarterly dividend, which will preserve ~$37M of cash on a quarterly basis and refinanced its $2B asset-based revolving credit facility, extending the maturity to 2025.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had total liquidity of ~$3.6B, including ~$970M of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of ~$6.5B unchanged Y/Y.