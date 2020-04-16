Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) has entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with privately held, Sensory Cloud, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pulmatrix will out-license intellectual property of NasoCalm (PUR 003 and PUR 006) for worldwide distribution, commercialization and marketing with escalating royalties of 7% in 2020, 14% in 2021 and 17% over the remaining life of the agreement.

The Licensed Products include OTC nasal delivery to potentially reduce the pathogenic risk and transmissibility of contagions, including with respect to COVID-19.

Pulmatrix has the right to terminate the Agreement in the event that Sensory Cloud fails to meet certain milestones related to the nasal prophylactic and anti-contagion product.

In addition, PULM shall be entitled to receive a milestone payment of $1M following the achievement of aggregate net sales of all Licensed Products of $20M.