Saying that U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) shares sufficiently discount COVID-19 headwinds, Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral.

Continues to view USB as a "flight to quality stock that offers high ground in an environment fraught with uncertainty."

Lifts price target to $46 from $35.

USB +1.6% in premarket trading.

Carcache expects incremental reserving beyond the $600M increase to its allowance for credit losses taken in Q1.

Sees USB able to absorb $12.6B of losses, which represents just over 100% of the $12.5B in cumulative losses USB would suffer over a nine-quarter period contemplated by the severely adverse scenario of its 2019 company-run stress test.

Lowers 2020 EPS estimate to a loss of 23 cents (vs. $1.38 EPS) to reflect lower fee income and additional reserve builds; keeps 2021 EPS estimate at $3.26.

Carcache's Buy rating comes in line with Bullish Quant rating and contrasts with the Sell-Side average rating of Neutral.