Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) expects Q1 revenue of ~$44M vs. consensus of $45.33M, net loss between $2M and $3M, Adjusted EBITDA between $3M and $4M and as of March 31, 2020, cash on hand of ~$39M.

As the COVID-19 pandemic became more widespread in the U.S., the company experienced a decrease in orders in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however orders started to rebound towards the end of March and have continued to grow in April.

The company expects to release Q1 results in early May 2020.