ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it's cutting production by 225K gross bbl/day and 2020 cash uses by an additional $3B, and has suspended its share repurchase program, in response to the oil market downturn and impacts from COVID-19.

ConocoPhillips says it is cutting its 2020 capital budget by a further $1.6B, bringing the new plan to $4.3B, a total reduction of $2.3B, or ~35%, compared to initial guidance.

The company also will lower operating costs by another $600M, or ~10% of its initial guidance for 2020, to $5.3B.

Conoco also will cut production in Canada and the Lower 48 regions until market conditions improve.

By May, the company expects to reduce Surmont production by 100K bbl/day gross to 35K bbl/day gross and to cut Lower 48 output by 125K bbl/day gross.

"These actions reflect our view that near-term oil prices will remain weak, largely due to demand impacts from COVID-19 and continued oil oversupply," the company says, while also suspending further guidance.