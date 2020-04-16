Verizon buying BlueJeans videoconferencing app - WSJ

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) will buy the Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) competitor for less than $500M, according to WSJ sources.

BlueJeans has about 15,000 customers, and Verizon plans to use the service to enhance relationships with companies hoping to build telehealth services, online education tools, or remote work tools.

BlueJeans differs from Zoom in that it focuses on enterprises, and its platform is considered highly secure with encrypted teleconferencing.

Companies wary about Zoom's security issues have increasingly guided employees towards alternatives like BlueJeans.

BlueJeans recently became profitable and has raised $175M in private funding.